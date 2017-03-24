Home »

Lirik Lagu Shape of My Heart Backstreet Boys, Romantis Bagi Melankolis

Shape Of My Heart yang dipopulerkan grup vokal asal Florida, Backstreet Boys atau dikenal dengan nama BSB terbentuk pada 1993.

Lagu ini tentu tak asing lagi untuk kamu pecinta musik terdahulu.

Grup vokal ini sendiri beranggotakan Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, dan Kevin Richardson.

Namun pada 2006 Kevin Richardson memutuskan untuk hengkang dan menghabiskan waktu bersama keluarganya.

Mengenang satu di antara lagu-lagunya, ini dia tembang asyik dari Backstreet Boys yang disukai terutama oleh para melankolis.

Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart

Hmm, yeah, yeah
Baby, please try to forgive me
Stay here don't put out the glow
Hold me now don't bother if every minute it makes me weaker
You can save me from the man that I've become, oh yeah

Lookin' back on the things I've done
I was tryin' to be someone
I played my part, kept you in the dark
Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Sadness is beautiful loneliness that's tragical
So help me I can't win this war, oh no
Touch me now don't bother if every second it makes me weaker
You can save me from the man I've become

Lookin' back on the things I've done
I was tryin' to be someone
I played my part, kept you in the dark
Now let me show you the shape of my heart

I'm here with my confession
Got nothing to hide no more
I don't know where to start
But to show you the shape of my heart

I'm lookin' back on things I've done
I never wanna play the same old part
I'll keep you in the dark
Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Lookin' back on the things I've done
I was tryin' to be someone
I played my part, kept you in the dark
Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Lookin' back on the things I've done
I was tryin' to be someone
I played my part, kept you in the dark
Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Show you the shape of my heart

Editor: Syaiful Akhyar
Sumber: TribunStyle.com
