Lirik Lagu Shape of My Heart Backstreet Boys, Romantis Bagi Melankolis

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Shape Of My Heart yang dipopulerkan grup vokal asal Florida, Backstreet Boys atau dikenal dengan nama BSB terbentuk pada 1993.

Lagu ini tentu tak asing lagi untuk kamu pecinta musik terdahulu.

Grup vokal ini sendiri beranggotakan Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, dan Kevin Richardson.

Namun pada 2006 Kevin Richardson memutuskan untuk hengkang dan menghabiskan waktu bersama keluarganya.

Mengenang satu di antara lagu-lagunya, ini dia tembang asyik dari Backstreet Boys yang disukai terutama oleh para melankolis.

Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart

Hmm, yeah, yeah

Baby, please try to forgive me

Stay here don't put out the glow

Hold me now don't bother if every minute it makes me weaker

You can save me from the man that I've become, oh yeah

Lookin' back on the things I've done

I was tryin' to be someone

I played my part, kept you in the dark

Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Sadness is beautiful loneliness that's tragical

So help me I can't win this war, oh no

Touch me now don't bother if every second it makes me weaker

You can save me from the man I've become

Lookin' back on the things I've done

I was tryin' to be someone

I played my part, kept you in the dark

Now let me show you the shape of my heart

I'm here with my confession

Got nothing to hide no more

I don't know where to start

But to show you the shape of my heart

I'm lookin' back on things I've done

I never wanna play the same old part

I'll keep you in the dark

Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Lookin' back on the things I've done

I was tryin' to be someone

I played my part, kept you in the dark

Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Lookin' back on the things I've done

I was tryin' to be someone

I played my part, kept you in the dark

Now let me show you the shape of my heart

Show you the shape of my heart