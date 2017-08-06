BanjarmasinPost/
Home »

Super Ball

» Inggris

Liga Inggris

Chelsea Unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal di Community Shield Lewat Gol Moses

Setelah bermain imbang tanpa gol pada babak pertama, Chelsea memecah kebuntuan setelah Victor Moses menaklukkan Petr Cech.

Chelsea Unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal di Community Shield Lewat Gol Moses
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP
Sontekan Victor Moses ke gawang Petr Cech membawa Chelsea unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal pada laga Community Shield di Wembley, Minggu (6/8/2017). 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID, LONDON - Chelsea untuk sementara unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal pada pertandingan Community Shield 2017, Minggu (6/8/2017). 

Setelah bermain imbang tanpa gol pada babak pertama, Chelsea memecah kebuntuan setelah Victor Moses menaklukkan Petr Cech.

Bermula dari kegagalan Granit Xhaka membuang bola saat sepak pojok, Gary Cahill lantas meneruskan bola ke arah Moses.

Moses pun dengan mudah menyontek bola untuk membawa timnya unggul.

Inilah gol pertama Moses setelah 27 laga paceklik atau sejak menjebol gawang Tottenham Hotspur pada November 2016.

Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea (Victor Moses 47')

Arsenal: 33-Petr Cech; 16-Rob Holding, 4-Per Mertesacker (31-Sead Kolasinac 33'), 18-Nacho Montreal, 24-Hector Bellerin, 35-Mohamed Elneny, 29-Granit Xhaka, 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23-Danny Wellbeck, 17-Alex Iwobi, 9-Alexandre Lacazette.

Pelatih: Arsene Wenger

Chelsea: 13-Thibaut Courtois; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 30-David Luiz, 24-Gary Cahill; 15-Victor Moses, 4-Cesc Fabregas, 7-Ngolo Kante, 3-Marcos Alonso, 22-Willian, 11-Pedro, 23-Michy Batshuayi.

Pelatih: Antonio Conte

Wasit: Robert Madley

Berita in telah dipublikasikan di BolaSport.com berjudul: Akhiri Paceklik 27 Laga, Moses Bawa Chelsea Unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal di Community Shield

Tags
Chelsea
Arsenal
Victor Moses
Berita Terkait:

Liga Inggris

Editor: Elpianur Achmad
Sumber: BolaSport.com
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan: Akhirnya Ibunda Dokter Ryan Thamrin Ungkap Penyebab Kematian Putranya
Akhirnya Ibunda Dokter Ryan Thamrin Ungkap Penyebab Kematian Putranya
KOMENTAR

berita POPULER

TRIBUNnews.com Network © 2017
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Redaksi
Info iklan
Contact Us