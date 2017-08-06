Liga Inggris
Chelsea Unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal di Community Shield Lewat Gol Moses
Setelah bermain imbang tanpa gol pada babak pertama, Chelsea memecah kebuntuan setelah Victor Moses menaklukkan Petr Cech.
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID, LONDON - Chelsea untuk sementara unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal pada pertandingan Community Shield 2017, Minggu (6/8/2017).
Bermula dari kegagalan Granit Xhaka membuang bola saat sepak pojok, Gary Cahill lantas meneruskan bola ke arah Moses.
Moses pun dengan mudah menyontek bola untuk membawa timnya unggul.
Inilah gol pertama Moses setelah 27 laga paceklik atau sejak menjebol gawang Tottenham Hotspur pada November 2016.
Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea (Victor Moses 47')
Arsenal: 33-Petr Cech; 16-Rob Holding, 4-Per Mertesacker (31-Sead Kolasinac 33'), 18-Nacho Montreal, 24-Hector Bellerin, 35-Mohamed Elneny, 29-Granit Xhaka, 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23-Danny Wellbeck, 17-Alex Iwobi, 9-Alexandre Lacazette.
Pelatih: Arsene Wenger
Chelsea: 13-Thibaut Courtois; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 30-David Luiz, 24-Gary Cahill; 15-Victor Moses, 4-Cesc Fabregas, 7-Ngolo Kante, 3-Marcos Alonso, 22-Willian, 11-Pedro, 23-Michy Batshuayi.
Pelatih: Antonio Conte
Wasit: Robert Madley
Berita in telah dipublikasikan di BolaSport.com berjudul: Akhiri Paceklik 27 Laga, Moses Bawa Chelsea Unggul 1-0 atas Arsenal di Community Shield