Puisi Natal Berbahasa Inggris Karya Para Penyair Dunia Bisa Diucapkan untuk Peringati Natal 2018

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Natal 2018 segera tiba.

Diperingati tiap 25 Desember, Natal biasanya menjadi momen spesial bagi seluruh umat Kristen di berbagai belahan dunia.

Menyambut Natal 2018 ini, saatnya kita mulai mengucapkan ucapan-ucapan selamat Natal kepada kerabat, teman dan keluarga kita yang merayakannya.

Baca: Video Behind The Scene Single ke-3 Nissa Sabyan Bersama Sabyan Gambus, Nulis Lagunya di Tabalong

Baca: Syahrini Dikabarkan Dilamar Pengusaha Malaysia Bukan Reino Barack, Lihat Respons Sang Pengusaha

Baca: Media Malaysia Ungkap Sosok Ini Sebagai Mafia Bola di Pengaturan Skor Piala AFF 2010

Mengucapkan selamat Natal 2018 tak hanya bisa dengan ucapan biasa, namun bisa juga dengan ungkapan berupa puisi.

Dihimpun dari berbagai sumber, berikut ini beberapa puisi Natal dalam Bahasa Inggris karya para penyair dunia.



Christmas Is A Time For Love and Fun



Karya: Nicholas Gordon



Christmas is a time for love and fun,

A time to reshape souls and roots and skies,

A time to give your heart to everyone

Freely, like a rich and lavish sun,

Like a burning star to those whose lonely sighs

Show need of such a time for love and fun.





For children first, whose pain is never done,

Whose bright white fire of anguish never dies,

It's time to give your heart to every one,





That not one angel fall, to hatred won

For lack of ears to listen to her cries,

Or arms to carry him towards love and fun,





Or friends to care what happens on the run

To adult life, where joy or sadness lies.

It's time to give your heart to everyone,





For God loves all, and turns His back on none,

Good or twisted, ignorant or wise.

Christmas is a time for love and fun,

A time to give your heart to everyone.





At Christmas Time



Karya: Grace E. Easley

There's nothing like Christmas

And woods deep in snow

To make us remember

The dear long ago.





Down life's weary highway,

Years pass single file,

But deep in us all

Lives a bit of the child.





The same breathless wonder

Floods over us when

The gray skies lose snowflakes

That dance in the wind.





Smoke curling from chimneys,

A white windowpane,

And dear thoughts return

And old joys remain.





The tinkle of sleigh bells

Across a still night,

A warm, shadowed hearth

Whose embers burn bright.





A colorful afghan

Thrown over a chair,

Green holly entwined

Down the length of a stair.





The candlelit church

And the golden bells tell

Of chapters each heart

Remembers so well.





Oh, there's nothing like Christmas

And woods deep in snow

To make us remember

The dear long ago.

Santa Claus Is Coming



Karya: Unknown



He comes in the night! He comes in the night!

He softly, silently comes;

While the little brown heads on the pillows so white

Are dreaming of bugles and drums.

He cuts through the snow like a ship through the foam,

While the white flakes around him whirl;

Who tells him I know not, but he findeth the home

Of each good little boy and girl.





His sleigh it is long, and deep, and wide;

It will carry a host of things,

While dozens of drums hang over the side,

With the sticks sticking under the strings.

And yet not the sound of a drum is heard,

Not a bugle blast is blown,

As he mounts to the chimney-top like a bird,

And drops to the hearth like a stone.





The little red stockings he silently fills,

Till the stockings will hold no more;

The bright little sleds for the great snow hills

Are quickly set down on the floor.

Then Santa Claus mont to the roof like a bird,

And glides to his seat in the sleigh;

Not a sound of a bugle or drum is heard

As he noiselessly gallops away.





He rides to the East, and he rides to the West,

Of his goodies he touches not one;

He eateth the crumbs of the Christmas feast

When the dear little folks are done.

Old Santa Claus doeth all tht he can;

This beautiful mission is his;

Then, children be good to the little old man,

When you find who the little man is.

The Christ-child Lay on Mary's Lap



Karya: G. K. Chesterton



The Christ-child lay on Mary's lap,

His hair was like a light.

(O weary, weary were the world,

But here is all aright.)





The Christ-child lay on Mary's breast

His hair was like a star.

(O stern and cunning are the kings,

But here the true hearts are.)





The Christ-child lay on Mary's heart,

His hair was like a fire.

(O weary, weary is the world,

But here the world's desire.)





The Christ-child stood on Mary's knee,

His hair was like a crown,

And all the flowers looked up at Him,

And all the stars looked down







Silent Night



Karya: Joseph Mohr

Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright

Round yon virgin mother and Child.