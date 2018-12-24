BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Daftar ucapan selamat Natal 2018 untuk menyambut momen keceriaan di akhir tahun. Ucapan ini bisa disebar di Whatsapp (WA ), SMS dan banyak lainnya.

Daftar 100 Ucapan Natal 2018 Terbaru yang Cocok untuk WA dan SMS, Format Bahasa Inggris

Ya, TribunTravel.com punya 100 referensi ucapan selamat Natal terbaru 2018 khusus buat kamu, Traveler.

Yuk simak 100 referensi ucapan selamat Natal terbaru 2018, selengkapnya di TribunTravel.com :

1. Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It’s about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

2. May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas to your family.

3. ‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas our dear friends, may you feel the love this special day.

4. May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

5. You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favorite person in the world.

6. A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm and we all go through it together. Let’s buckle up and enjoy the ride.