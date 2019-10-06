BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Newcastle vs Manchester United Liga Inggris via Link TV Online Mola TV

Liga Inggris
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Link Live Streaming Newcastle United vs Manchester United di Liga Inggris pekan 8 disiarkan Mola TV. sayangnya, laga ini tidak disiarkan langsung TVRI.
Siaran langsung dan Live Streaming Mola TV Newcastle United vs Manchester United di ajang Liga Inggris 2019, Minggu (6/10/2019). Link Live streaming TV Online Newcastle vs Man United di Liga Inggris 2019 hanya dapat diakses via Mola Polytron Matrix atau Mola Polytron streaming, tidak bisa melalui website Mola.tv atau Mola Parabola.
Baca: LINK MOLA TV! Cara Live Streaming Newcastle vs Manchester United Liga Inggris, Tidak Live TVRI
Pertandingan Newcastle vs Man united akan berlangsung di Stadion St James' Park mulai pukul 22.30 Wib.
Manchester United masih tercecer di peringkat ke-11 klasemen Liga Inggris dengan koleksi sembilan poin.
Ini menjadi torehan terburuk Setan Merah sejak kampanye mereka di kasta teratas Liga Inggris pada 1989 silam.
Namun, Manchester United boleh sedikit tenang saat bertamu ke markas Newcastle.
Sebab, tim tuan rumah juga sedang dalam kondisi yang tidak bagus.
Newcastle hanya satu kali menang dalam delapan laga di semua kompetisi musim ini.
Rekor tim berjuluk The Magpies itu di laga kandang juga tidak sempurna.
