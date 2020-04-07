Inilah Daftar Film Gratis di HBO Selama Wabah Virus Corona

Editor: Anjar Wulandari

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Kabar gembira bagi anda yang harus melewati waktu lebih banyak di rumah karena dampak wabah virus corona (Covid-19). HBO menawarkan promo akses gratis selama wabah virus corona.

Puluhan tayangan menarik di HBO bisa diakses secara gratis. Hal ini sebagai bentuk partisipasi mendukung program stay at home atau di rumah aja yang dicanangkan pemerintah di banyak negara.

TV Kabel HBO yang menayangkan beragam acara hiburan ini, kini menggratiskan beberapa layanannya.

Mengutip Buzzfeed, HBO mengatakan akan membuat 500 jam pemrograman gratis untuk film streaming melalui HBO NOW dan HBO GO tanpa berlangganan, mulai Jumat 3 April 2020, baik itu film hingga TV Serial.

Acara yang dapat ditonton pemirsa termasuk beberapa acara televisi terbaik yang pernah dibuat, seperti "The Sopranos" dan "The Wire" lalu ada acara HBO yang sangat baik lainnya seperti "Veep" dan "Six Feet Under."

Judul film seperti “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”, “Empire of the Sun”, “McMillion $” dan “The Case Against Adnan Syed” juga masuk sebagai persembahan gratis yang disajikan HBO.

Pemirsa yang ingin menonton acara terbaik ini, dapat melihatnya secara gratis dengan mengunduh aplikasi HBO NOW atau HBO GO, atau mengunjungi HBONOW.com atau HBOGO.com.

Penawaran ini menandai pertama kalinya HBO membuat jumlah pemrograman tersedia secara gratis di luar paywall di salah satu aplikasinya.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap konten HBO yang tersedia untuk streaming tanpa berlangganan termasuk:

TV Series

Ballers (5 Seasons), Barry (2 Seasons), Silicon Valley (6 Seasons), Six Feet Under (5 Seasons), The Sopranos (7 Seasons), Succession (2 Seasons), True Blood (7 Seasons), Veep (7 Seasons), dan The Wire (5 Seasons).

10 film dokumenter

Meliputi The Apollo, The Case Against Adnan Syed, Elvis Presley: The Searcher, I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, McMillion$, True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, United Skates, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 film produksi Warner Bros

Meliputi, Arthur, Arthur 2: On the Rocks, Blinded By the Light, The Bridges of Madison County, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Empire of the Sun, Forget Paris, Happy Feet Two, Isn’t It Romantic?, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Midnight Special, My Dog Skip, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, Pan, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Red Riding Hood, Smallfoot, Storks, Sucker Punch, dan Unknown.