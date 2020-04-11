Acara TV

Jadwal Program Trans TV 13 April – 19 April 2020

Nikmati tayangan di layar kaca dari stasiun TV favorit Anda yang menyuguhkan program-program menarik

Jadwal Program Trans TV 13 April – 19 April 2020
trans tv
Trans TV 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut jadwal program Trans TV dari 13 April-19 April 2020, jangan lewatkan program favorit Anda

Senin, 13 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari

Selasa, 14 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari

Rabu, 15 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari

 Kamis, 16 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari

 Jumat, 17 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari

Sabtu, 18 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Weekend
10.30 Celebrity On Vacation
11.00 Ibu Pintar
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis Jalan-Jalan
13.30 Masak Masak
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Raffi, Billy & Friends
16.00 Janji Suci Raffi and Gigi
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper Weekend
19.00 Bioskop TRANS TV Spesial
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1 Indonesia Premiere
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 CNN Tech News
01.30 Program Dini Hari

Minggu, 19 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Weekend
10.30 Celebrity On Vacation
11.00 The Project
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis Jalan-Jalan
13.30 Masak Masak
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Raffi, Billy & Friends
16.00 Janji Suci Raffi and Gigi
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper Weekend
19.00 Bioskop TRANS TV Spesial
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 CNN Tech News
01.30 Program Dini Hari

Tags
Acara Trans TV
Program TV
Program Layar Kaca
Berita Terkait :#Acara TV
Editor: Edinayanti
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Suara Dentuman Misterius Terekam Warga Jakarta, Mirip Detak Jantung Manusia
Video Detik-detik Suara Dentuman Misterius Terekam Warga Jakarta, Mirip Detak Jantung Manusia
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan