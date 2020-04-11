Acara TV
Jadwal Program Trans TV 13 April – 19 April 2020
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut jadwal program Trans TV dari 13 April-19 April 2020, jangan lewatkan program favorit Anda
Senin, 13 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari
Selasa, 14 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari
Rabu, 15 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari
Kamis, 16 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari
Jumat, 17 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi
10.00 Nih Kita Kepo
11.00 CNN News Report
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Insert Today Weekdays
16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper
19.00 Diary The Onsu
20.00 CNN Prime News
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 Program Dini Hari
Sabtu, 18 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Weekend
10.30 Celebrity On Vacation
11.00 Ibu Pintar
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis Jalan-Jalan
13.30 Masak Masak
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Raffi, Billy & Friends
16.00 Janji Suci Raffi and Gigi
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper Weekend
19.00 Bioskop TRANS TV Spesial
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1 Indonesia Premiere
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 CNN Tech News
01.30 Program Dini Hari
Minggu, 19 April 2020
05.00 Islam Itu Indah
06.30 Insert Pagi
07.30 Good Morning
08.30 Sinema Spesial Weekend
10.30 Celebrity On Vacation
11.00 The Project
11.30 Insert Siang
12.30 Brownis Jalan-Jalan
13.30 Masak Masak
14.00 CNN Live
15.00 Raffi, Billy & Friends
16.00 Janji Suci Raffi and Gigi
17.00 CNN News Update
18.00 Bikin Laper Weekend
19.00 Bioskop TRANS TV Spesial
21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1
23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2
01.00 CNN Tech News
01.30 Program Dini Hari