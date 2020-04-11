Jadwal Program Trans TV 13 April – 19 April 2020

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut jadwal program Trans TV dari 13 April-19 April 2020, jangan lewatkan program favorit Anda

Senin, 13 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi

10.00 Nih Kita Kepo

11.00 CNN News Report

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Insert Today Weekdays

16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper

19.00 Diary The Onsu

20.00 CNN Prime News

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 Program Dini Hari

Selasa, 14 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi

10.00 Nih Kita Kepo

11.00 CNN News Report

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Insert Today Weekdays

16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper

19.00 Diary The Onsu

20.00 CNN Prime News

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 Program Dini Hari

Rabu, 15 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi

10.00 Nih Kita Kepo

11.00 CNN News Report

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Insert Today Weekdays

16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper

19.00 Diary The Onsu

20.00 CNN Prime News

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 Program Dini Hari

Kamis, 16 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi

10.00 Nih Kita Kepo

11.00 CNN News Report

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Insert Today Weekdays

16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper

19.00 Diary The Onsu

20.00 CNN Prime News

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 Program Dini Hari

Jumat, 17 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Pagi

10.00 Nih Kita Kepo

11.00 CNN News Report

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis ( Obrowlan Manis )

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Insert Today Weekdays

16.00 Rumpi (No Secret)

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper

19.00 Diary The Onsu

20.00 CNN Prime News

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 Program Dini Hari

Sabtu, 18 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Weekend

10.30 Celebrity On Vacation

11.00 Ibu Pintar

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis Jalan-Jalan

13.30 Masak Masak

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Raffi, Billy & Friends

16.00 Janji Suci Raffi and Gigi

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper Weekend

19.00 Bioskop TRANS TV Spesial

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1 Indonesia Premiere

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 CNN Tech News

01.30 Program Dini Hari

Minggu, 19 April 2020

05.00 Islam Itu Indah

06.30 Insert Pagi

07.30 Good Morning

08.30 Sinema Spesial Weekend

10.30 Celebrity On Vacation

11.00 The Project

11.30 Insert Siang

12.30 Brownis Jalan-Jalan

13.30 Masak Masak

14.00 CNN Live

15.00 Raffi, Billy & Friends

16.00 Janji Suci Raffi and Gigi

17.00 CNN News Update

18.00 Bikin Laper Weekend

19.00 Bioskop TRANS TV Spesial

21.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 1

23.00 Bioskop TRANS TV 2

01.00 CNN Tech News

01.30 Program Dini Hari