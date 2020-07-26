Liga Inggris

LINK TV Online Live Streaming Leicester vs Man United Nonton Liga Inggris di Mola TV, Laga Penentuan

Siaran langsung dan Live Streaming TV Online Liga Inggris di Mola TV antara Leicester vs Man United berlangsung Minggu (26/7/2020) malam.

Bek Leicester City, Ricardo Pereira (kiri), bersaing dengan striker Manchester United, Marcus Rashford (kanan), dalam pertandingan Liga Premier Inggris antara Leicester City dan Manchester United di King Power Stadium di Leicester, Minggu 3 Februari 2019. Saksikan sesaat lagi Live Streaming Leicester City vs Man United ( Live Streaming Leicester vs MU ) yang tersaji malam ini. 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Sesaat lagi akan berlangsung, Live Streaming Leicester City vs Man United ( Live Streaming Leicester vs MU ) dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan terakhir malam ini.

Live Streaming Leicester vs Man United malam ini mulai bisa ditonton mulai jam 21.30 WIB.

Pemenang laga Leicester City vs Manchester United dipastikan bakal berada di 4 besar Klasemen Liga Inggris dan berhak berlaga di Liga Champions musim depan.

Leicester City menempati peringkat kelima di klasemen Liga Inggris dengan raihan 62 poin.

Mereka kalah satu poin dari dua rival langsung dalam persaingan zona Liga Champions, Manchester United (63) dan Chelsea (63).

Meski demikian, Leicester City mengantongi satu keunggulan atas Chelsea berupa surplus selisih gol.

Sang Rubah memiliki selisih positif 28 gol, setara dengan United, sedangkan Chelsea +13 gol.

Karena itu, wajar bila skuad Brendan Rodgers tak perlu minder -minder amat jelang duel Leicester City vs Manchester United, Minggu (26/7/2020).

Pada hari yang sama, Chelsea menjamu Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Penulis: Amirul Yusuf
Editor: Rahmadhani
