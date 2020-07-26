LINK TV Online Live Streaming Leicester vs Man United Nonton Liga Inggris di Mola TV, Laga Penentuan

Liga Inggris
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Sesaat lagi akan berlangsung, Live Streaming Leicester City vs Man United ( Live Streaming Leicester vs MU ) dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan terakhir malam ini.
Live Streaming Leicester vs Man United malam ini mulai bisa ditonton mulai jam 21.30 WIB.
Pemenang laga Leicester City vs Manchester United dipastikan bakal berada di 4 besar Klasemen Liga Inggris dan berhak berlaga di Liga Champions musim depan.
Leicester City menempati peringkat kelima di klasemen Liga Inggris dengan raihan 62 poin.
Mereka kalah satu poin dari dua rival langsung dalam persaingan zona Liga Champions, Manchester United (63) dan Chelsea (63).
Meski demikian, Leicester City mengantongi satu keunggulan atas Chelsea berupa surplus selisih gol.
Sang Rubah memiliki selisih positif 28 gol, setara dengan United, sedangkan Chelsea +13 gol.
Karena itu, wajar bila skuad Brendan Rodgers tak perlu minder -minder amat jelang duel Leicester City vs Manchester United, Minggu (26/7/2020).
Pada hari yang sama, Chelsea menjamu Wolverhampton Wanderers.
