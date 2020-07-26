Liga Inggris
SKOR 0-0! Live Streaming Leicester vs MU, Link Nonton TV Online Liga Inggris Mola TV di Sini
Skor masih 0-0, Live Streaming Leicester City vs Man United ( Live Streaming Leicester vs MU ) dalam Liga Inggris pekan terakhir.
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Skor masih 0-0, Live Streaming Leicester City vs Man United ( Live Streaming Leicester vs MU ) dalam Liga Inggris pekan terakhir.
Siaran langsung dan Live Streaming TV Online Liga Inggris di Mola TV antara Leicester vs Man United berlangsung Minggu (26/7/2020) malam.
Live Streaming Leicester vs Man United sudah dimulai sejak jam 22.00 WIB.
Hasil Leicester City vs Manchester United masih imbang tanpa gol hingga menit 26.
Pertandingan Leicester City vs Manchester United berlangsung ketat sejak menit awal pertandingan.
Kedua tim terus jual beli serangan.
Tuan rumah Leicester City butuh kemenangan untuk lolos ke Liga Champions.
Sebaliknya, Manchester United juga butuh poin untuk mengamankan posisi 4 besar.
Manchester United saat ini duduk di peringkat ketiga di klasemen berkat koleksi 63 poin, unggul selisih gol atas Chelsea di peringkat keempat.
Tambahan satu poin sudah cukup bagi tim Setan Merah mengunci posisi empat besar di klasemen Liga Inggris.
