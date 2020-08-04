LifeStyle

Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike

Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike

zoom-inlihat foto Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike
SHUTTERSTOCK
Ilustrasi Pajangan sepeda lipat. Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat ( Seli ) terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Hobi bersepeda tengah melanda Indonesia. Di jalan-jalan di Indonesia terutama saat akhir pekan, kita dapat menemui warga yang berolahraga menggunakan sepeda. Daftar Harga Seli di bulan Agustus 2020 ada di artikel ini.

Sepeda yang tengah digandrungi masyarakat Indonesia adalah sepeda lipat. Mulai Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Harga sepeda lipat cukup beragam, bisa jutaan rupiah bahkan hingga puluhan juta rupiah tergantung spesifikasinya.

Promo Telkomsel Terbaru Agustus 2020 20GB Rp 2.500, 10GB Rp 10, Paket Internet Murah 15GB Rp 6 Ribu

Daftar Harga HP Oppo Agustus 2020, Ada Oppo A31, A91, A52, A12, Oppo A92 & Spesifikasi Oppo Reno 4

LINK Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja via www.prakerja.go.id, Ini Syarat Baru di Gelombang 4

Sepeda lipat merek Pacific Noris 2.2 dibanderol Rp 5.300.000, sedangkan merek Brompton B75 2020 Blue Folding Bike dibanderol Rp 30 jutaan.

Berikut beberapa harga sepeda lipat dari merek Pacifik, Brompton, Polygon hingga Unitedbike :

PACIFIC

Tren Sepeda Lipat Pacific
Tren Sepeda Lipat Pacific (banjarmasinpost.co.id/siti bulkis)

1. ILLUTION E9 (E-BIKE): Rp 35.000.000

2. ILLUTION 5.0 (EBIKE) 20″: Rp 23.000.000

3. ILLUTION 3.5: Rp 15.800.000

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Daftar Harga Sepeda
Seli
Polygon
Brompton
Pacific
Unitedbike
Agustus 2020
Berita Terkait :#LifeStyle
Penulis: Amirul Yusuf
Editor: Rendy Nicko
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Anggota TNI Banting ala SmackDown Pria yang Menabraknya, Kesal Ulah Balapan Liar
Viral Video Anggota TNI Banting ala SmackDown Pria yang Menabraknya, Kesal Ulah Balapan Liar
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan