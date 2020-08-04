LifeStyle
Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike
Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat ( Seli ) terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.
Hobi bersepeda tengah melanda Indonesia. Di jalan-jalan di Indonesia terutama saat akhir pekan, kita dapat menemui warga yang berolahraga menggunakan sepeda. Daftar Harga Seli di bulan Agustus 2020 ada di artikel ini.
Sepeda yang tengah digandrungi masyarakat Indonesia adalah sepeda lipat. Mulai Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.
Harga sepeda lipat cukup beragam, bisa jutaan rupiah bahkan hingga puluhan juta rupiah tergantung spesifikasinya.
• Promo Telkomsel Terbaru Agustus 2020 20GB Rp 2.500, 10GB Rp 10, Paket Internet Murah 15GB Rp 6 Ribu
• Daftar Harga HP Oppo Agustus 2020, Ada Oppo A31, A91, A52, A12, Oppo A92 & Spesifikasi Oppo Reno 4
• LINK Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja via www.prakerja.go.id, Ini Syarat Baru di Gelombang 4
Sepeda lipat merek Pacific Noris 2.2 dibanderol Rp 5.300.000, sedangkan merek Brompton B75 2020 Blue Folding Bike dibanderol Rp 30 jutaan.
Berikut beberapa harga sepeda lipat dari merek Pacifik, Brompton, Polygon hingga Unitedbike :
PACIFIC
1. ILLUTION E9 (E-BIKE): Rp 35.000.000
2. ILLUTION 5.0 (EBIKE) 20″: Rp 23.000.000
3. ILLUTION 3.5: Rp 15.800.000
|Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat Terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike
|Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Juli 2020, Ada Brompton, Pacific, Polygon Hingga UnitedBike
|Pandemi Covid-19, Farah Tetap Berlatih Pantomim dan Loncat Indah
|Tips Anak Melek Keuangan, Begini Dina Ajarkan Anak Keluarkan Uang
|Daftar Harga Sepeda Juli 2020, Mulai Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike Terbaru