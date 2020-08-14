Breaking News:

LINK Live Streaming MPL ID Season 6 via Nimo TV & Youtube Mobile Legends, RRQ Vs EVOS

Ada RRQ Hoshi Vs EVOS Legends, tonton Live Streaming MPL ID S6 melalui Live Streaming Nimo TV, Youtube MPL Indonesia, dan Facebook MPL mulai hari ini

Ilustrasi - Live Streaming MPL ID 6 atau Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia Season 6 di Nimo TV dan Youtube MPL Indonesia 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Saksikan Live Streaming MPL ID 6 atau Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia Season 6 yang mulai berlangsung hari ini Jumat (14/8/2020), ada RRQ Hoshi Vs EVOS Legends

Live Streaming MPL ID S6 dapat ditonton melalui Live Streaming Nimo TV, Youtube MPL Indonesia, dan Facebook MPL Indonesia (link ada di bagian berita ini).

Live Streaming MPL ID 6 atau Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia Season 6 sendiri bisa ditonoton mulai 14 Agustus hingga 4 Oktober mendatang.

Ajang Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia (MPL ID) Season 6 diikuti 8 Tim yaitu RRQ Hoshi, Onic Esports, Evos Legends, Bigetron Alpha, Alter Ego Esports, Geek FAM, AURA dan Genflix Aerowolf.

Di hari pertama yaitu pada Jumat (14/8/2020), juara bertahan RRQ Hoshi akan melawan Geek Fam pada pukul 15.30 Wib.

Setelah itu, ada pertandingan Genflix Aerowolf Vs Bigetron Alpha pada pukul 18.30 WIB.

Sedangkan super big match yaitu “El Classico” antar EVOS Legends vs RRQ Hoshi tersaji pada hari ke-2.

Pertandingan EVOS vs RRQ di MPL ID 6 dapat diakses mulai Sabtu (15/8/2020) mulai pukul 15.30 Wib.

MPL Indonesia menduduki peringkat pertama sebagai turnamen esports yang paling banyak ditonton di dunia mengalahkan turnamen esports lainnya

Pada musim lalu, MPL ID Season 5 dimenangkan oleh Rex Regum Qeon ( RRQ ).

Penulis: Amirul Yusuf
Editor: Rahmadhani
