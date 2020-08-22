Breaking News:

Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat atau Seli Terbaru Agustus, Mulai Polygon, Brompton, Pacific & UnitedBike

Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat atau Seli Terbaru Agustus, Mulai Polygon, Brompton, Pacific & UnitedBike
SERAMBI INDONESIA/M ANSHAR (AAN)
Pedagang merapikan susunan sepeda lipat yang dipajang di galeritoko speeda Serikat, Banda Aceh, Selasa (7/7/2020). Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat atau Seli Terbaru Agustus, Mulai Polygon, Brompton, Pacific Hingga UnitedBike 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat ( Seli ) terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Hobi bersepeda tengah melanda Indonesia. Di jalan-jalan di Indonesia terutama saat akhir pekan, kita dapat menemui warga yang berolahraga menggunakan sepeda. Daftar Harga Seli di bulan Agustus 2020 ada di artikel ini.

Sepeda yang tengah digandrungi masyarakat Indonesia adalah sepeda lipat. Mulai Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Harga sepeda lipat cukup beragam, bisa jutaan rupiah bahkan hingga puluhan juta rupiah tergantung spesifikasinya.

Sepeda lipat merek Pacific Noris 2.2 dibanderol Rp 5.300.000, sedangkan merek Brompton B75 2020 Blue Folding Bike dibanderol Rp 30 jutaan.

Berikut beberapa harga sepeda lipat dari merek Pacifik, Brompton, Polygon hingga Unitedbike :

PACIFIC

Tren Sepeda Lipat Pacific
Tren Sepeda Lipat Pacific (banjarmasinpost.co.id/siti bulkis)

1. ILLUTION E9 (E-BIKE): Rp 35.000.000

2. ILLUTION 5.0 (EBIKE) 20″: Rp 23.000.000

3. ILLUTION 3.5: Rp 15.800.000

