LifeStyle
Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike
Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat ( Seli ) terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.
Hobi bersepeda tengah melanda Indonesia. Di jalan-jalan di Indonesia terutama saat akhir pekan, kita dapat menemui warga yang berolahraga menggunakan sepeda. Daftar Harga Seli di bulan Agustus 2020 ada di artikel ini.
Sepeda yang tengah digandrungi masyarakat Indonesia adalah sepeda lipat. Mulai Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.
Harga sepeda lipat cukup beragam, bisa jutaan rupiah bahkan hingga puluhan juta rupiah tergantung spesifikasinya.
• Subsidi Kuota Gratis 50GB, Promo Telkomsel & Internet Murah 10GB Rp 10 untuk Belajar Online Ada
• Cara Mencairkan Insentif Kartu Prakerja via BNI, OVO, Gopay & LinkAja Tanpa Login www.prakerja.go.id
• Daftar Harga HP Oppo Terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Oppo Find X2, Oppo A52, Oppo A92 & Oppo Reno 4
• Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Agustus 2020, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 11, Harga iPhone 12?
Sepeda lipat merek Pacific Noris 2.2 dibanderol Rp 5.300.000, sedangkan merek Brompton B75 2020 Blue Folding Bike dibanderol Rp 30 jutaan.
Berikut beberapa harga sepeda lipat dari merek Pacifik, Brompton, Polygon hingga Unitedbike :
PACIFIC
1. ILLUTION E9 (E-BIKE): Rp 35.000.000
2. ILLUTION 5.0 (EBIKE) 20″: Rp 23.000.000
3. ILLUTION 3.5: Rp 15.800.000
|Demam Sepeda Melanda Kalsel, Penggowes Pun Terlihat Siang Malam
|Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat Terbaru Agustus 2020, Harga Seli Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike
|Nyanyi Oke Main Gitar Ayo, Penampilan Akustik Mahje Lulusan MAN Kotabaru Ini Bisa Disaksikan di Kafe
|Demi Misi Sosial Kemanusiaan, Putri Remaja Indonesia Kalsel 2020 Ini Masuk Desa Rela Turun ke Sawah
|Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat atau Seli Terbaru Agustus, Mulai Polygon, Brompton, Pacific & UnitedBike