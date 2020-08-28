Daftar Harga Seli Terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Polygon, Pacific, Brompton dan UnitedBike

Breaking News:

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat ( Seli ) terbaru Agustus 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Hobi bersepeda tengah melanda Indonesia. Di jalan-jalan di Indonesia terutama saat akhir pekan, kita dapat menemui warga yang berolahraga menggunakan sepeda. Daftar Harga Seli di bulan Agustus 2020 ada di artikel ini.

Sepeda yang tengah digandrungi masyarakat Indonesia adalah sepeda lipat. Mulai Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Harga sepeda lipat cukup beragam, bisa jutaan rupiah bahkan hingga puluhan juta rupiah tergantung spesifikasinya.

Sepeda lipat merek Pacific Noris 2.2 dibanderol Rp 5.300.000, sedangkan merek Brompton B75 2020 Blue Folding Bike dibanderol Rp 30 jutaan.

Berikut beberapa harga sepeda lipat dari merek Pacifik, Brompton, Polygon hingga Unitedbike :

PACIFIC

Tren Sepeda Lipat Pacific
Tren Sepeda Lipat Pacific (banjarmasinpost.co.id/siti bulkis)

1. ILLUTION E9 (E-BIKE): Rp 35.000.000

2. ILLUTION 5.0 (EBIKE) 20″: Rp 23.000.000

3. ILLUTION 3.5: Rp 15.800.000

Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat
Seli
Polygon
Pacific
Brompton
Unitedbike
Agustus 2020
