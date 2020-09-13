Liga Inggris
SKOR 3-2! Link Nonton Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds United di TV Online Liga Inggris Mola
Hasil Liverpool vs Leeds United di babak pertama dalam laga Liga Inggris pekan pertama Sabtu (12/9/2020) berakhir dengan skor ketat 3-2.
Ya, tim promosi Leeds United bisa memberikan perlawanan ketat pada sang juara bertahan Liga Inggris Liverpool.
Sebagai informasi, siaran langsung dan Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds United bisa ditonton melalui Live Streaming TV Online Mola TV.
Liverpool unggul cepat melalui gol penalti penyerangnya, Mohamed Salah.
The Reds mendapatkan hadiah penalti setelah satu pemain Leeds United menyentuh bola di dalam kotak penalti.
Tendangan keras ke arah tengah Mo Salah, tak dapat dibendung kiper Leeds Utd pada menit ke-4.
Namun, gol tersebut dibalas penyerang Leeds Utd, Jack Harrison.
Akselerasi yang dilakukan Jack Harrison dari sisi kanan pertahanan Liverpool mampu mengelabui pertahanan lawan.
Jack Harrison menendang dengan keras sehingga mampu mencetak gol di menit ke-12.
Delapan menit berselang, Liverpool berhasil menggandakan keunggulan. Sepak pojok Andrew Robertson langsung disambar Virgil van Dijk dengan tandukannya yang membuat kiper Leeds tak berkutik.
