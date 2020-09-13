Breaking News:

Liga Inggris

SKOR 3-2! Link Nonton Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds United di TV Online Liga Inggris Mola

Hasil Liverpool vs Leeds United di babak pertama dalam laga Liga Inggris pekan pertama Sabtu (12/9/2020) berakhir dengan skor ketat 3-2.

zoom-inlihat foto SKOR 3-2! Link Nonton Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds United di TV Online Liga Inggris Mola
Twitter @premierleague
Laga Liverpool vs Leeds United laga Liga Inggris pekan pertama Sabtu (12/9/2020) 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Hasil Liverpool vs Leeds United di babak pertama dalam laga Liga Inggris pekan pertama Sabtu (12/9/2020) berakhir dengan skor ketat 3-2.

Ya, tim promosi Leeds United bisa memberikan perlawanan ketat pada sang juara bertahan Liga Inggris Liverpool.

Sebagai informasi, siaran langsung dan Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds United bisa ditonton melalui Live Streaming TV Online Mola TV.

Liverpool unggul cepat melalui gol penalti penyerangnya, Mohamed Salah.

LINK Live Streaming Man United vs Aston Villa Live di MU TV, Link Nonton di Sini

LIVE Barca TV! Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Gimnastic Mulai Jam 00.00 WIB, Ini Cara Nontonnya

The Reds mendapatkan hadiah penalti setelah satu pemain Leeds United menyentuh bola di dalam kotak penalti.

Tendangan keras ke arah tengah Mo Salah, tak dapat dibendung kiper Leeds Utd pada menit ke-4.

Namun, gol tersebut dibalas penyerang Leeds Utd, Jack Harrison.

Akselerasi yang dilakukan Jack Harrison dari sisi kanan pertahanan Liverpool mampu mengelabui pertahanan lawan.

Jack Harrison menendang dengan keras sehingga mampu mencetak gol di menit ke-12.

Delapan menit berselang, Liverpool berhasil menggandakan keunggulan. Sepak pojok Andrew Robertson langsung disambar Virgil van Dijk dengan tandukannya yang membuat kiper Leeds tak berkutik.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Live Streaming Liga Inggris
Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds United
Hasil Liverpool vs Leeds United
Live Streaming TV Online
Berita Terkait :#Liga Inggris
Editor: Rahmadhani
Sumber: Kontan
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan