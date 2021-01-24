Breaking News:

Jadwal Tayang & Link Live Streaming M2 Mobile Legends Hari Ini, RRQ Hoshi Menuju Grand Final

Link Live Streaming Mobile Legends World Championship (M2) hari ini di Nimo TV & YouTube MPL dimulai jam 11.00 WIB dimana ada RRQ Hoshi vs Bren Esport

M2 World Championship Mobile Legends 2021 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Inilah jadwal dan link Live Streaming Mobile Legends M2 World Championship hari ini Minggu (24/1/2021).

Hari ini di babak final, RRQ Hoshi jadi satu-satunya wakil Indonesia di final M2 Mobile Legends World Championship.

Link Live Streaming M2 di TV Online Nimo TV dan YouTube Mobile Legends ada di berita ini

Pada final lower bracket, RRQ Hoshi akan melawan Bren Esports dengan sistem best of 5 game untuk menuju grand final.

Pertandingan antara RRQ Hoshi vs Bren Esport menjadi pembuka hari terakhir M2 Mobile Legends World Championship, Minggu (24/1/2021).

Jika bisa melewati tantangan Brend Esport, RRQ Hoshi sudah ditunggu Burmese Ghouls di grand final.

Grand Final M2 Mobile Legends World Championship akan memainkan pertarungan best of 7.

Ini menjadi kali pertama turnamen Mobile Legends World Championship bakal mempertemukan dua tim berbeda di final.

Pada edisi sebelumnya, final M1 mempertemukan dua wakil kuat Indonesia, RRQ Hoshi dan Evos Legends.

Di mana pada akhirnya Evos bisa memenangi pertandingan dengan keunggulan 4-3.

