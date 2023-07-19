Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 2023 Versi Bahasa Inggris, Bikin Bahagia dan Bersyukur

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut kumpulan ucapan selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 2023 versi Bahasa Inggris, bisa jadi ide caption feed Instagram (IG).

Dalam rangka menyambut Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 2023, berikut ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 2023, bisa dibagikan di WhatsApp, Twitter, dan Facebook selain Instagram.

Contoh ucapan Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 2023, memiliki makna syukur dan kebahagiaan diri untuk meningkatkan iman dan taqwa kepada Allah SWT.

Sebagaimana diketahui, Tahun Baru Islam diperingati setiap 1 Muharram, di tahun ini bertepatan pada Rabu (19/7/2023).

Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 2023 versi Bahasa Inggris

1. Sending my greetings with my heartfelt blessings and prayers to you and your family. May you all have a happy year ahead.

2. Happy Islamic New Year. May Allah guide you to the path of success and achievements in this new year.

3. Happy Hijri New Year! May the beginning of the Islamic New Year brings you more opportunities to prosper and progress!

4. Happy Islamic New Year! As the Hijri year 1445 begins, I pray that each day will be full of Allah’s blessings and mercy!

5. May we have another glorious, blissful, and flourishing Islamic New Year ahead! Have a peaceful and blessed Muharram!

6. I hope Allah blesses you with His gracious mercy on the Islamic New Year and forgives all your mistakes. Happy Islamic New Year to you.

7. Happy Hijri New Year to the Muslim community! Let us start Hijri 1445 AH by reflecting on ourselves and seeking mercy for our sins!

8. Hijri New Year Mubarak 2023! May Allah grants you peace and comfort in life.

9. Wishing you a happy new year my love. As we celebrate the Islamic New Year, let us cherish the blessings and opportunities that Allah has bestowed upon us and vow to make the most of them.