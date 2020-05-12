Techno

Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Mei 2020, Ada iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE hingga iPhone 7 Plus

zoom-inlihat foto Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Mei 2020, Ada iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE hingga iPhone 7 Plus
Apple
Editor : Rendy Nicko
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Sebelum membeli HP merk iPhone, sebaiknya Anda cek terlebih dahulu daftar harganya di bawah ini.

Di sini, akan kami sajikan Daftar Harga HP iPhone bulan Mei 2020 terbaru dan lengkap.

Daftar Harga HP iPhone terbaru Mei 2020 itu mulai iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE hingga iPhone 7 Plus.

Diketahui, Ada beragam seri smartphone Apple di antaranya iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, dan iPhone Xs Max.

Berikut daftar harga iPhone terbaru Mei 2020 di Indonesia yang dirangkum Tribunnews dari Erafone.com, Senin (11/5/2020):

1. Apple iPhone 11

- Apple iPhone 11 64GB - Rp 14 jutaan

- Apple iPhone 11 128GB - Rp 15,5 jutaan

- Apple iPhone 11 256GB - Rp 17,5 jutaan

Spesifikasi Singkat Apple iPhone 11

Editor: Rendy Nicko
Sumber: Tribunnews
