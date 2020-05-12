Techno
Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Mei 2020, Ada iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE hingga iPhone 7 Plus
Ini Daftar Harga HP iPhone terbaru Mei 2020, Ada iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE hingga iPhone 7 Plus
Editor : Rendy Nicko
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Sebelum membeli HP merk iPhone, sebaiknya Anda cek terlebih dahulu daftar harganya di bawah ini.
Di sini, akan kami sajikan Daftar Harga HP iPhone bulan Mei 2020 terbaru dan lengkap.
Daftar Harga HP iPhone terbaru Mei 2020 itu mulai iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
• Daftar Harga HP Xiaomi Terbaru Mei 2020, Harga Rp 2 Jutaan Cocok untuk Lebaran 2020
• Daftar Harga HP Samsung Terbaru Mei 2020, Seri Ini Naik Harga Terdampak Pandemi Virus Corona
• Cara Aktivasi Kuota Gratis Promo Telkomsel 5 GB dan Paket Instagram 30 GB
Diketahui, Ada beragam seri smartphone Apple di antaranya iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, dan iPhone Xs Max.
Berikut daftar harga iPhone terbaru Mei 2020 di Indonesia yang dirangkum Tribunnews dari Erafone.com, Senin (11/5/2020):
1. Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB - Rp 14 jutaan
- Apple iPhone 11 128GB - Rp 15,5 jutaan
- Apple iPhone 11 256GB - Rp 17,5 jutaan
Spesifikasi Singkat Apple iPhone 11
|Daftar Harga HP Xiaomi Terbaru Mei 2020, Harga Rp 2 Jutaan Cocok untuk Lebaran 2020
|Daftar Harga HP Samsung Terbaru Mei 2020, Seri Ini Naik Harga Terdampak Pandemi Virus Corona
|Cara Aktivasi Kuota Gratis Promo Telkomsel 5 GB dan Paket Instagram 30 GB
|Dibanderol Rp 10 Jutaan di Indonesia, Inilah Spesifikasi Xiaomi Mi 10
|Paket-paket Internet Murah Telkomsel, Axis XL & Indosat Terbaru di Bulan Ramadhan, Mulai Rp 2500