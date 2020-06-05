Techno
Update Harga Iphone Terbaru Juni 2020, Ada iPhone 7, 8 sampai 11 Pro, Simak Juga Bocoran iPhone 12
Meskipun sudah ada seri-seri terbaru, seri-seri lawas macam iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X masih terus dicari hingga saat ini.
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut kami sajikan update Harga HP Iphone terbaru di Indonesia di Bulan Juni 2020.
Meski dibandrol dengan harga yang dikenal tinggi, Iphone tetap memiliki pangsa pasar sendiri di Indonesia.
Terbaru, setelah mengeluarkan iPhone SE 2020, iPhone dikabarkan sudah menyiapkan andalan terbaru mereka yang banyak disebut sebagai iPhone 12.
Bagi Anda yang ingin membeli ponsel baru dari produk iPhone, simak daftar harga ponsel iPhone di Bulan Juni 2020.
Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru bulan Juni 2020 Jumat (5/6/2020) :
- iPhone 7 plus 128 GB - Rp 6,8 jutaan
- iPhone 8 plus 64 GB - Rp 10,4 jutaan
- iPhone 8 plus 256 GB - Rp 12,5 jutaan
- iPhone Xs 64 GB - Rp 13,9 jutaan
