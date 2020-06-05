Techno

Update Harga Iphone Terbaru Juni 2020, Ada iPhone 7, 8 sampai 11 Pro, Simak Juga Bocoran iPhone 12

Meskipun sudah ada seri-seri terbaru, seri-seri lawas macam iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X masih terus dicari hingga saat ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Update Harga Iphone Terbaru Juni 2020, Ada iPhone 7, 8 sampai 11 Pro, Simak Juga Bocoran iPhone 12
Wahyunanda Kusuma Pertiwi/KOMPAS.com
iPhone 11 series yang terpajang di salah satu Apple Store di Singapura. Berikut kami sajikan update Harga HP Iphone terbaru di Indonesia di Bulan Juni 2020. 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut kami sajikan update Harga HP Iphone terbaru di Indonesia di Bulan Juni 2020.

Meski dibandrol dengan harga yang dikenal tinggi, Iphone tetap memiliki pangsa pasar sendiri di Indonesia.

Meskipun sudah ada seri-seri terbaru, seri-seri lawas macam iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X masih terus dicari hingga saat ini.

Terbaru, setelah mengeluarkan iPhone SE 2020,  iPhone dikabarkan sudah menyiapkan andalan terbaru mereka yang banyak disebut sebagai iPhone 12.

Bagi Anda yang ingin membeli ponsel baru dari produk iPhone, simak daftar harga ponsel iPhone di Bulan Juni 2020.

Daftar Harga HP Realme Juni 2020 & Spesifikasi, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme 6 dan Realme X2 Pro

Daftar Harga HP Oppo Terbaru Juni 2020, Spesifikasi Oppo Reno 4 Bocor, Ini Penampakannya

Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru bulan Juni 2020 Jumat (5/6/2020) :

- iPhone 7 plus 128 GB - Rp 6,8 jutaan

- iPhone 8 plus 64 GB - Rp 10,4 jutaan

- iPhone 8 plus 256 GB - Rp 12,5 jutaan

- iPhone Xs 64 GB - Rp 13,9 jutaan

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
iPhone 12
iPhone 7
iPhone 8
iPhone X
iPhone SE 2020
iPhone 11 Pro
Daftar Harga HP
Daftar Harga HP iPhone
Harga HP Iphone Terbaru
Berita Terkait :#Techno
Editor: Rahmadhani
Sumber: Kompas.com
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Remaja di Kediri Cabuli Lebih dari 10 Gadis SMP-SMA hingga Hamil dan Aborsi, TKP di Kebun dan Toko
Remaja di Kediri Cabuli Lebih dari 10 Gadis SMP-SMA hingga Hamil dan Aborsi, TKP di Kebun dan Toko
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan