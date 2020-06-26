Trending Nomor 1 Youtube, Video How You Like That BLACKPINK Ditonton 28 Juta Kali Tempo 6 Jam

Selebrita

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Akhirnya yang ditunggu-tunggu BLINK, fans BLACKPINK telah tiba. Girls band favorit mereka resmi comeback dengan lagu How You Like That.

Video musik How You Like That yang BLACKPINK bawakan pun telah ditonton lebih dari 28 juta kali hanya dalam tempo 6 jam setelah rilis, Jumat (26/6/2020).

Lagu terbaru milik BLACKPINK mengusung genre hiphop yang menceritakan mengenai kisah putus cinta seseorang. Video musik BLACKPINK ini pun menjadi trending nomor 1 Youtube.

Intip videonya di sini:

Lirik Lagu:

BLACKPINK in your area

 
Boran deushi muneojeosseo
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohi hana dul set

Ha how you like that?
You gon' like that that that that that
That that that that
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
How you like that that that that that
That that that that

Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that

