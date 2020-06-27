LINK Download Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Intip Lirik Lengkapnya di Sini

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Video musik How You Like That yang BLACKPINK bawakan telah ditonton lebih dari 28 juta kali hanya dalam tempo 6 jam setelah rilis, Jumat (26/6/2020).

Lagu terbaru milik BLACKPINK mengusung genre hiphop yang menceritakan mengenai kisah putus cinta seseorang. Video musik BLACKPINK ini pun menjadi trending nomor 1 Youtube.

Intip videonya di sini:

Lirik Lagu:

BLACKPINK in your area



Boran deushi muneojeosseo

Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji

Ot kkeutjarak japgettago

Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky

Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye

Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohi hana dul set

Ha how you like that?

You gon' like that that that that that

That that that that

How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)

How you like that that that that that

That that that that

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Your girl need it all and that's a hundred

Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae

Karma come and get some

Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana

What's up, I'm right back

Bangaswereul cock back

Plain Jane get hijacket

Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that, like that