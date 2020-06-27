Selebrita
LINK Download Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Intip Lirik Lengkapnya di Sini
Video musik How You Like That yang BLACKPINK telah ditonton lebih 28 juta kali. Download lagu How You Like That di sini.
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Video musik How You Like That yang BLACKPINK bawakan telah ditonton lebih dari 28 juta kali hanya dalam tempo 6 jam setelah rilis, Jumat (26/6/2020).
Lagu terbaru milik BLACKPINK mengusung genre hiphop yang menceritakan mengenai kisah putus cinta seseorang. Video musik BLACKPINK ini pun menjadi trending nomor 1 Youtube.
• Vlogger Kaya Raya Tasya Farasya Umumkan Kelahiran Putri Pertamanya
• Kini Berubah Drastis, Intip Foto Jadul Dewi Perssik yang Lugu dan Manis, Cek Juga Penampilan Soimah
Intip videonya di sini:
Lirik Lagu:
BLACKPINK in your area
Boran deushi muneojeosseo
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado
Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohi hana dul set
Ha how you like that?
You gon' like that that that that that
That that that that
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
How you like that that that that that
That that that that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae
Karma come and get some
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
What's up, I'm right back
Bangaswereul cock back
Plain Jane get hijacket
Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that, like that
|Tiga Kali Diberi Uang Baim Wong, Pengemudi Ojol Ini Hampir Menangis
|Vlogger Kaya Raya Tasya Farasya Umumkan Kelahiran Putri Pertamanya
|Trending Nomor 1 Youtube, Video How You Like That BLACKPINK Ditonton 28 Juta Kali Tempo 6 Jam
|Tas Keluaran Terbaru Adik Syahrini Dituding Mencontek Produk Dior, Lihat Kemiripannya
|Kini Berubah Drastis, Intip Foto Jadul Dewi Perssik yang Lugu dan Manis, Cek Juga Penampilan Soimah