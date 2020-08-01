Techno
Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Agustus 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 12
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga iPhone Agustus 2020 terbaru, mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, hingga iPhone 7 Plus. Cek bocoran harga iPhone 12 di artikel ini.
Saat ini, Harga iPhone masih cukup digemari di pasar Indonesia. Banyak seri yang jadi buruan, mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
Ponsel pintar ini telah mengeluarkan banyak seri yang dijual dengan Harga iPhone Agustus 2020 yang beragam. Yang terbaru ada iPhone 12.
Sebelum membeli iPhone, simak terlebih dahulu daftar Harga iPhone terbarunya. mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
Berikut daftar harga iPhone di bulan Agustus 2020 yang dikutip Tribunnews dari Eraphone, simak selengkapnya.
1. Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB - Rp 14 jutaan
- Apple iPhone 11 128GB - Rp 15,5 jutaan
- Apple iPhone 11 256GB - Rp 17,5 jutaan
2. iPhone 11 Pro
Daftar Harga HP iPhone
iPhone 7
iPhone 12
iPhone 8
iPhone 11 Pro
Agustus 2020
Harga iPhone
iPhone XR
iPhone XS
