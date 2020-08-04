Techno
Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Agustus 2020, iPhone 12, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X & Iphone 11 Pro
Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru Agustus 2020, iPhone 12, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XS & Iphone 11 Pro
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga iPhone Agustus 2020 terbaru, mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, hingga iPhone 7 Plus. Cek bocoran harga iPhone 12 di artikel ini.
Saat ini, Harga iPhone masih cukup digemari di pasar Indonesia. Banyak seri yang jadi buruan, mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
Ponsel pintar ini telah mengeluarkan banyak seri yang dijual dengan Harga iPhone Agustus 2020 yang beragam. Yang terbaru ada iPhone 12.
Sebelum membeli iPhone, simak terlebih dahulu daftar Harga iPhone terbarunya. mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
• Promo Telkomsel Terbaru Agustus 2020 20GB Rp 2.500, 10GB Rp 10, Paket Internet Murah 15GB Rp 6 Ribu
• Daftar Harga HP Oppo Agustus 2020, Ada Oppo A31, A91, A52, A12, Oppo A92 & Spesifikasi Oppo Reno 4
• LIVE SCTV - Jadwal Babak 16 Besar Liga Champions, Madrid vs Man City, Barcelona vs Napoli, Juventus?
• Jadwal FP1 & Kualifikasi MotoGP Ceko 2020 Live Fox Sport 1, Race MotoGP 2020 Live Trans7
Berikut daftar harga iPhone di bulan Agustus 2020 yang dikutip Tribunnews dari Eraphone, simak selengkapnya.
1. Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB - Rp 14 jutaan
- Apple iPhone 11 128GB - Rp 15,5 jutaan
- Apple iPhone 11 256GB - Rp 17,5 jutaan
2. iPhone 11 Pro
Daftar Harga HP iPhone
iPhone 7
iPhone 8
iPhone 12
iPhone XS
iPhone XR
iPhone 11 Pro
Harga iPhone
Agustus 2020
|Daftar Harga HP Oppo Agustus 2020, Ada Oppo A31, A91, A52, A12, Oppo A92 & Spesifikasi Oppo Reno 4
|Promo Telkomsel Terbaru Agustus 2020 20GB Rp 2.500, 10GB Rp 10, Paket Internet Murah 15GB Rp 6 Ribu
|Daftar Harga HP Xiaomi Terbaru Agustus 2020, Redmi 9, Poco F2 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro dll
|Daftar Harga HP Realme Terbaru Agustus 2020, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo & Spesifikasi Realme C15
|Daftar Harga HP Vivo Agustus 2020 & Spesifikasinya, Vivo Y93, Vivo Y30, Vivo X50, Vivo S1 dll