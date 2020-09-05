Breaking News:

LifeStyle

Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat Terbaru September 2020, Ada Polygon, Brompton, Pacific dan UnitedBike

Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat Terbaru September 2020, Ada Polygon, Brompton, Pacific dan UnitedBike

zoom-inlihat foto Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat Terbaru September 2020, Ada Polygon, Brompton, Pacific dan UnitedBike
RAZIFAHR UNTUK BPOTS GROUP
Wanda (25) Goweser yang sedang mengikuti kegiatan Banjarmasin Night Ride dengan menggunakan folding bike (sepeda lipat). Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat Terbaru September 2020, Ada Polygon, Brompton, Pacific dan UnitedBike 

BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Berikut Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat ( Seli ) terbaru September 2020, Ada Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Hobi bersepeda tengah melanda Indonesia. Di jalan-jalan di Indonesia terutama saat akhir pekan, kita dapat menemui warga yang berolahraga menggunakan sepeda. Daftar Harga Seli di September 2020 ada di artikel ini.

Sepeda yang tengah digandrungi masyarakat Indonesia adalah sepeda lipat. Mulai Brompton, Polygon, Pacific dan UnitedBike.

Harga sepeda lipat cukup beragam, bisa jutaan rupiah bahkan hingga puluhan juta rupiah tergantung spesifikasinya.'

Daftar Promo Telkomsel 20GB Rp 11 Ribu & 15GB Rp 6 Ribu, Paket Internet Murah 30GB Cuma 5 Ribu

LINK TV Online Timnas Indonesia U-19 vs Bulgaria Jelang Piala Asia U-19 2020, Live Mola TV & Net TV

Daftar Harga Oppo Terbaru September 2020, Ada Oppo Reno 4, Oppo A92, Oppo A53 dan Oppo Find X2

Cara Mudah Daftar Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 7 Offline & Online, Mendadak Ruangguru Mundur

Sepeda lipat merek Pacific Noris 2.2 dibanderol Rp 5.300.000, sedangkan merek Brompton B75 2020 Blue Folding Bike dibanderol Rp 30 jutaan.

Berikut beberapa harga sepeda lipat dari merek Pacifik, Brompton, Polygon hingga Unitedbike :

PACIFIC

Sepeda Element yang dipakai Presiden Jokowi.
Sepeda Element yang dipakai Presiden Jokowi. (Instagram/jokowi/elementbikeid)

1. ILLUTION E9 (E-BIKE): Rp 35.000.000

2. ILLUTION 5.0 (EBIKE) 20″: Rp 23.000.000

3. ILLUTION 3.5: Rp 15.800.000

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Daftar Harga Sepeda Lipat
Seli
Brompton
Pacific
Unitedbike
Polygon
September 2020
Berita Terkait :#LifeStyle
Penulis: Amirul Yusuf
Editor: Rendy Nicko
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Detik-detik Bupati Halmahera Timur Terjatuh dan Meninggal Dunia saat Orasi seusai Daftar di KPU
Detik-detik Bupati Halmahera Timur Terjatuh dan Meninggal Dunia saat Orasi seusai Daftar di KPU
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan