Daftar Harga HP iPhone Terbaru, Ada iPhone 11, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XS dan iPhone 12
BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID - Simak Daftar Harga iPhone terbaru September 2020, mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, hingga iPhone 7 Plus. Cek bocoran harga iPhone 12 di artikel ini.
Saat ini, Harga iPhone masih cukup digemari di pasar Indonesia. Banyak seri yang jadi buruan, mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
Ponsel pintar ini telah mengeluarkan banyak seri yang dijual dengan Harga iPhone September 2020 yang beragam. Yang terbaru ada iPhone 12.
Sebelum membeli iPhone, simak terlebih dahulu daftar Harga iPhone terbarunya. mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, hingga iPhone 7 Plus.
Berikut ini merupakan daftar harga hp Apple iPhone terlengkap dan terbaru:
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB - Rp 6,5 jutaan
iPhone 8 plus 64GB - Rp 10,5 jutaan
iPhone 8 plus 128GB - Rp 12 jutaan
iPhone 8 plus 256GB - Rp 12,5 jutaan
iPhone X 64GB - Rp 11 jutaan
