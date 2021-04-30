MotoGP Spanyol 2021
Hasil FP1 MotoGP Spanyol, Brad Binder Tercepat, Marc Marquez Posis 8, Valentino Rossi Melorot
Hasil MotoGP Spanyol 2021 babak Free Practice atau Latihan Bebas 1, Brad Binder tercepat, Marc Marquez kedelapan, Valentino Rossi melorot posisi 20.
Pebalap KTM, Brad Binder, menjadi yang tercepat pada free practice atau sesi latihan bebas (FP1) MotoGP Spanyol 2021.
Sesi FP1 membuka rangkaian balapan dan mencatat Hasill MotoGP Spanyol di Sirkuit Jerez, Jumat (30/4/2021) siang WIB. Brad Binder tercepat, Marc Marquez kedelapan, Valentino Rossi melorot posisi 20.
Brad Binder menjadi yang tercepat dengan catatan waktu 1 menit 38,013 detik.
Kendati membuat waktu terbaik, Binder sejatinya tidak memulai FP1 dengan baik karena gagal menembus peringkat teratas pada awal-awal latihan bebas.
Adapun Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) menjadi yang tercepat pada limat menit pertama.
Dia mencatatkan waktu terbaik dengan catatan 1 menit 40,661 detik.
Memasuki 10 menit FP1, catatan Fabio Quartararo kemudian disalip oleh Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).
Sementara, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) dan Valentino Rossi (Pertonas Yamaha SRT) memulai FP1 dengan kurang apik.
Marquez tercecer ke posisi 11, sedangkan Rossi di tempat kesembilan.